Hyderabad’s ICRISAT for doubling farmers’ incomes

Hyderabad: The Government of Maharashtra and a coalition led by Hyderabad-based ICRISAT signed a Memorandum of Understanding in Mumbai on Monday to double farmers’ incomes by 2022.

In a press communiqué, ICRISAT Director Suhas P Wani said the project will target drought-prone farming communities of Vidarbha region through science-led, multi-stakeholder and market-oriented agriculture development.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis, ICRISAT Deputy Director General Dr Peter Carberry and Director Dr Suhas Wani during the ongoing ‘Magnetic Maharashtra: Convergence – 2018′ event in Mumbai.

The project will benefit an estimated 55,000 families from the agriculture community directly and over 2,00,000 families indirectly spread over 11 districts through a wider spill-over effect leading to doubling of family incomes over the next five years. Wani said the initiative comes in the wake of a recent announcement of a road map by the Union Government targeting doubling of farmers’ incomes by 2022 across the country.

As a premier international institution working on science-led development for agriculture, ICRISAT has been working through multiple-stakeholders, especially governments, to create resilience, nutrition, and profitability for small-holder farmers and rural communities.