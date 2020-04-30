Hyderabad’s IKEA junction beautified with greenery, sculptures

By | Published: 8:25 pm

Hyderabad: Post lockdown, apart from neatly black topped roads and pothole-free carriageways, motorists will be in for a few pleasant surprises at different junctions with Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) working on beautification and urban rejuvenation.

To begin with, HMDA is decking up the IKEA junction in the IT corridor with greenery, bollards and attractive sculptures made of cotton steel material. Teams from the Engineering and Urban Forestry Wing of HMDA are working long hours to execute the beautification and greenery works at the junction.

MA&UD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar on Thursday tweeted, “Not just major roads, MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao has exhorted us to fast track junction and traffic island improvements also during lockdown”. He further tweeted, “Please get ready to witness some pleasant surprises very soon”.

The junction will be sporting a green look dotted with attractive sculptures of bear and cat made of cotton steel.

In addition to these works, HMDA has also taken up lawn and greenery works at the junction. Five olive trees and bollards are being arranged to deck up the place with a green carpet.

Officials are putting in all efforts to complete the works at the earliest and Arvind Kumar had directed the officials to complete the works in a week, said a press release. Complimenting the works, KT Rama Rao tweeted “Well done Arvind garu.”

