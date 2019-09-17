Hyderabad’s integrated police control centre to be ready by year-end

By | Published: 8:33 pm

Hyderabad: Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali on Tuesday said that all the data that is to be stored at the Integrated Police Command Control Centre being constructed in Banjara Hills in the city, would be “in our own safe network.”

The Minister, replied to a question from Danam Nagender of TRS who wanted to know if management of the data from all Government departments as well as information collected from the one lakh CCTV cameras in the city would be handled by a private company such as Google. Nagender said handing over the data management or access to a private company would prove to be a security risk as information about all citizens of the State is expected to be stored at the Centre.

The Minister also said the construction work of the Centre was expected to be completed by the end of this year.

Solar Power

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy has said the Telangana Government was evaluating effective measures to store electricity generated from solar energy in the State. The Minister, replying to questions from TRS’ Guvvala Balaraju, A Jeevan Reddy, and K Mahesh Reddy, explained that the price of solar power came down to between Rs 5.11 and Rs. 5.72 per unit after establishment of 3,627 mega watts of solar power generation in the State. Solar power used to cost up to Rs 17.91 per unit a few years ago but after setting up solar power plants in the State, the price of this power was brought down, he said. He said a total of 110.8MW of wind energy generation facilities were also set up in the State so far.

Recruitment of Urdu teachers

Minister for Education P Sabitha Indra Reddy informed the Assembly that the Government was taking steps to fill 564 vacant posts of Urdu teachers. She said the State had 1,109 Urdu medium schools with a total of 5,964 teachers’ posts. Some of the posts reserved for SC, ST and BC candidates could not be filled because of lack of qualified candiates. A limited recruitment will be taken up to fill the vacancies and if suitable candidates are not found, then they will be filled as open category vacancies, she informed AIMIM members .

Haritha Haaram progressing well

The Telanganaku Haritha Haaram programme was making good progress to meet the State Government’s goal of increasing tree cover in the State to 33 per cent of its geographical area, Forests Minister A Indrakaran Reddy has said. So far, 174.01 crore seedlings and saplings have been planted under the scheme in degraded forest land parcels as well as in other areas.

Arogya Lakshmi

Nearly 17 lakh women and children are benefitting from the Arogya Lakshmi programme in the State each month, according to Minister for Women & Child Development Satyavathi Rathod informed the Assembly. She said one hot and cooked nutritious meal is being provided to women and children under the programme for 300 days a year. The full meal consists of rice, dal with leafy vegetables or sambar, vegetable curry, one boiled egg and 200ml of milk and each meal costs Rs 21 a day. The funds are met with the State’s own releases in addition to funds provided by the Centre under the Supplementary Nutrition Programme. A total of Rs 650 crore is being spent for Arogya Lakshmi and SNP in the State, she said.

