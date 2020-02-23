Hyderabad’s Ira Sharma pockets singles title

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 10:07 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad girl Ira Sharma caused an upset defeating second seed Vaidehi Choudhari 21-18, 15-21, 21-11 to clinch women’s singles title at the Yonex-Sunrise Dr Akhilesh Das Gupta Memorial All India Senior Ranking Badminton Tournament 2020 in Bareilly on Sunday.

Sharma’s win a testimony of her stamina and fighting spirit. Though second seed Vaidehi came back after a slow start she could not deter the former junior national champion as the Sharma, who trains with Dronacharya SM Arif, cruised to victory in 57 minutes.

Meanwhile, continuing his good form from the just-concluded Premier Badminton League, Ansal Yadav soared to take the men’s singles title. The third-seeded Yadav showed his confidence in his strong 21-17, 21-19 win over the 15th seed Harsheel Dani in 38 minutes. The Varanasi shuttler was a part of the two-time champions Bengaluru Raptors’ squad and impressed in his PBL debut with a gutsy display against Pune 7 Aces’ World No. 74 Kazumasa Sakai.

The women’s doubles category also witnessed an upset as the unseeded pair of Aparna Balan and Arathi Sara Sunil stunned the seventh seeds Sahithi Bandi and Tanisha Crasto 21-13, 21-18. The Goa girl, Crasto, however, tasted glory earlier in mixed doubles when she partnered Chattisgarh’s Ishaan Bhatnagar to the mixed doubles title. The eighth seeds put up a clinical performance in their 21-17, 21-16 win against the fifth seeds Sanjai Srivatsa and Anoushka Parikh.

In men’s doubles, second seeds Utkarsh Arora and Saurabh Sharma took the title in a brilliant 21-18, 21-18 win against third seeds and veterans Rupesh Kumar KT and V. Diju.

