Hyderabad’s IT corridor faces rain wrath

Hyderabad: Sunday’s silence in the skies was deceptive. On Monday, the quietness continued till noon, but after that, it was all mayhem, in the skies and on the ground too.

It poured across the city, but it was the IT corridor that again bore the brunt of the wrath of the rain gods. Residential areas, main roads and parking lots turned into lakes across Madhapur, Gachibowli and Hitec City, with the traffic being the first casualty.

At Durgam Cheruvu, Medicover Hospital and Prakrithi Nagar in Madhapur, and at AIG Hospitals, Gachibowli, Hitec City signals, ESI Metro Station and along a few roads in Jubilee Hills, the water level touched two feet.

Techies and other office-goers on their way back after work were stuck in the traffic for more than two hours. With roads being covered under sheets of muddy water, several two-wheelers had a tough time negotiating potholes and dangerous open drainages as well.

The strong winds that accompanied the showers saw trees being uprooted and falling over cars, damaging them badly at different places, including at Rajeev Nagar in Moti Nagar.

Many took to social media in between, pointing out that the same story was being repeated day after day, with just a few minutes of rains being enough to send the entire traffic system in the city into chaos.

Many shared videos of inundated roads and blamed the civic authorities for non-maintenance of the drainage system and criticising the inability of civic bodies in handling such situations.

City sees two times normal rainfall

Hyderabad: After registering a deficit rainfall in July and August, September has helped the city wipe out the deficit and go much beyond that as the Southwest Monsoon intensified over the city in the last few days.

According to the India Meteorological Department officials, against a normal rainfall of 157.2 mm, Hyderabad district has recorded 339.7 mm in September while Rangareddy received 181.1 mm against a normal of 160.8 and Medchal-Malkajgiri 218.8 mm against 167.5mm.

