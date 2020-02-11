Hyderabad’s Khairunnisa Tomb cries for attention

By | Published: 12:25 am

Hyderabad: The city is home to several historic monuments, including tombs that have been here since the time of the Qutb Shahi dynasty. A few of them, however, are lying in utter neglect and are about to fall apart.

One such heritage site is Khairunnisa’s Tomb, which awaits some urgent repair and conservation work in a nondescript lane of Khairatabad. The lanes leading to the structure are dotted with garbage.



The once famous monument was built by Khairat-un-Nisa, the daughter of Sultan Mohammed Qutb Shah (1612-1626), in remembrance of her teacher Akhund Mulla Abdul Malik. Though the tomb was built for Malik, he died during a pilgrimage to Haj in Mecca and the tomb remains vacant, and over time, became to be known as Khairunnisa’s Tomb.

The tomb, many parts of it covered by bushes and algae, has cracks on the walls and plaster is peeling off at many places. More than a tomb, it looks like an abandoned haunted building. Debris all strewn around, this is also where local residents hang out their clothes to dry.

Heritage activists blame the Archaeology department for their negligence in restoring and conserving the tomb. It has been decades that the monument has been crying for attention, however, no one cares for upkeep of the site, activists say.

“The condition of the tomb is pathetic with rats and dogs moving around. Several tombs in the city are lying in similar poor condition due to negligence. The government should take care of monuments to preserve our heritage sites,” said Mohammed Safiullah of the Deccan Heritage Foundation.

When contacted, B Narayana, Assistant Director (Engg.), Department of Heritage, Telangana said that there were proposals to conserve heritage sites in Hyderabad. “We have written a letter to the State government on conserving Khairunnisa’s Tomb and are waiting for funds,” he added.

Repairs to Qutb Shahi Masjid delayed

Meanwhile, the historic mosque of the Qutb Shahi era near the tomb, which has also been waiting for a facelift for long, is now forced to wait more for the same, since the conservation works that began in 2018 are dragging on.

The Department of Heritage had taken up repair works towards the southern side of the structure. The scaffolding put up for plastering and other repair works are still there for the last one year.

According to the Masjid committee, only 40 per cent of works have been completed so far at a cost of Rs 30 lakh. “We might need another Rs 1 crore for completion of the remaining works. Despite several requests being made, the conservation works are being pending for more than one year,” said Mir Ikram Ali, committee president.

