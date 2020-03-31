Hyderabad’s Kothapet fruit market gets ready for mangoes

By | Published: 12:24 am

Hyderabad: One of the busiest and biggest fruit markets in the State, the Kothapet Fruit Market, is all set to welcome the king of fruits and the season’s flavour, with the market committee making arrangements to receive loads of mangoes from Monday onwards.

According to the market committee, mangoes will start arriving in the city from Monday as the issue over permitting the trucks has been sorted out. In earlier years, by this time the market would be witnessing around 100 trucks of mangoes every day.

E Venkatesham, Secretary of Agricultural Market Committee, Kothapet, said Telangana mainly produces mango and mosambi, out of which nearly 80 per cent is exported to different parts of the country including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

“Since there is severe shortage of fruits everywhere and the State requires high consumption of essential vitamins, a majority of the produce from the State this year will be supplied within the State. Initially, we faced a few hardships with the lockdown but things are slowly getting sorted out,” he said.

Officials said arrivals of all types of fruits to the market would be less this year in the wake of the Covid-triggered lockdown, while prices would be decided based on the demand and supply. “Since yesterday, the market is registering good business and the demand has gone up. The sales are likely to pick up in the coming days,” Venkatesham added.

As for other fruits in Kothapet, the market is getting adequate loads of grapes, watermelons, muskmelons, mosambis, apples and bananas. On Sunday, the market received 50 trucks of water melons, 20 trucks of muskmelons, 10 trucks of oranges and over 8,000 boxes of grapes.

