Hyderabad’s Langer Houz lake getting the much needed help

Published: 12:30 am

Hyderabad: Once clean and free of pollution, the Langer Houz Lake is now a cess pool literally, with sewage water and garbage triggering frothing in the lake.

A beautification project, 14 years ago, had seen this water body being provided with a sewage treatment plant and a park. However, that now, is history, as water hyacinth covers a major portion of the lake, providing a perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes as well.

Spread over 40 acres, the lake was in a pathetic condition for quite a few years, i.e,, till a group of 40 volunteers decided to do something. Comprising mostly IT employees and students, the group now is on the job, cleaning the lake during the weekends. Every Saturday, from 8 am to 10 am, the motley army reaches the lake and gets on with their mission.

Madhulika Choudhary of Dhruvansh, an NGO that works on conserving water bodies and the environment, is coordinating with the volunteers, who had earlier cleaned the Neknampur Lake and the Yerrakunta lake in Shaikpet.

“Through the clean-up drive, we have started working on this lake from April 23 with fund support from Novartis. Over one tonne of garbage has been removed by using an earthmover and six trained workers apart from the volunteers,” she said.

According to Madhulika, the volunteers were also cleaning the park apart from holding community awareness programmes by distributing dustbins, paper bags and sensitising the people about door-to-door waste segregation.

There is still a lot of garbage, weed and water hyacinth to be removed from the water body apart from providing inlet treatment, outlet treatment, aeration and scientific assessment, the volunteers said, adding that the task was not easy since the lake was not cleaned for 14 years.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation had promised to remove the garbage and water hyacinth and provide fencing for the lake. However, the project was yet to take off, the volunteers said.

