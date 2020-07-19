Hyderabad’s Mallapur junction dons new look

By | Published: 12:05 am

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) as part of its junction development and beautification initiative, has decked up the Mallapur junction with waterfalls and landscaping at a cost of Rs 27 lakh.

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan along with other elected public representatives inaugurated the facilities on Saturday evening. Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said in tune with the West Zone in the city, the State government under its ‘Look East’ inititaive was taking all measures to ensure all-round development in the East zone.

Under the project, GHMC installed a fountain costing about Rs 13 lakh. Landscaping and a borewell were set up at a cost of about Rs 11 lakh and other works were taken up with Rs 3 lakh.

The fountain is designed like a giant circular waterfall with a ball fountain at the centre. The eight pillars are designed in the shape of a elephant head and trunk. Landscaping is done in a circular and Rhombus design, GHMC officials said.

