Hyderabad’s Mangamma Foods forays into Ready2Cook segment

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based startup Mangamma Foods Private Limited (MFPL) is all set to enter into the ready2cook segment under the brand name ammamma’s. It will be manufacturing range of fresh and high nutrition value foods like chapati, poori and parota.

The firm has established its unit near Kukatpally with an initial investment of Rs 25 lakh which will be producing 40,000 chapati/poor/parota every day.

Nagasai Viswanath, co-founder, MFPL said in a statement that ammamma’s chapati is made of 100 per cent whole wheat chakki fresh atta and follow the food products guidelines from food authorities and have a shelf life of seven days. Currently, the products are being supplied to more than 30,000 houses and are accessible to more than 50,000 household/flats in different gated communities and apartments.

“We will soon be available in organised retail in Hyderabad and our main target areas are the gated communities and multi-level apartments besides hotels, hospitals, educations institutions,” he said and added that they hope to reach one lakh units by this year end and double in next two-years. The customers can book their bulk orders on app and also on WhatsApp number +9193478 15723.

