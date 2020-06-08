Hyderabad’s Mecca Masjid to remain closed

By | Published: 12:12 am 11:43 pm

Hyderabad: The historic Mecca Masjid at Charminar and the Shahi Masjid at Bagh-e-Aam in Public Gardens will not be opening their doors for public from Monday though the government has allowed regular religious activities to commence at places of prayer.

As part of unlockdown-1, the government issued relaxation to religious places and allowed them to resume regular religious activity.

Abdul Khadeer Siddiqui, superintendent, Mecca Masjid, said thousands of people gather at the mosque on Fridays and a few hundreds come on regular days to attend namaz. Once it is known that general public is allowed, hundreds of them are likely to come for regular prayers at the mosque as the place is being opened after nearly three months.

“It will be difficult to stop people from entering the mosque to attend the prayers once it is opened for general public. I have written to the government to issue a clarification on the number of persons to be allowed to gather at one time. Till we get clarity, we will not be allowing the general public,” said the mosque superintendent.

The Mecca Masjid can accommodate around 10,000 persons in its compound. During the regular five-time namaz, the gathering is between 100 and 200 people while on Fridays the numbers swell to anywhere between 3,000 and 5,000. On special occasions, the namazis spill on to the road in front of the mosque.

“We are not taking any chances in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. We will wait until clear instructions are received from the officials concerned,” said Abdul Khadeer Siddiqui.

Similarly, at the Shahi Masjid Bagh-e-Aam, the management will not allow general public and continue to hold regular prayers with a small assembly of five persons as being done now.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .