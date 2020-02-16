Hyderabad’s mind therapist aids people to sort mental health issues

By | Published: 12:05 am 7:50 pm

Mind therapy is a unique approach which is used for those who are seeking mental health support services. This therapy is a combination of life counselling and life coaching where Sangeetha Kosuru Gowda is an expert.

Founder/director of mental health support organisation ‘You Are Happiness – Life Coaching & Life Counseling Center’, Sangeetha is the winner of Swayam Sidhi, Rashrtiya Gaurav, South India Women Achiever awards for the niche ‘Mind therapy’ work she does at ‘You Are Happiness’.

Sangeetha is an energetic lady with lots of positive vibes and has a solution for every problem. “I always think that we are on this planet for a specific purpose. And each one of us is interconnected through our consciousness. The biggest service we can offer to each other is to support, grow and heal one another in this beautiful journey called life. I feel extremely blessed to be in this work of mental health as it enables as an empowering pathway to our fellow beings,” says Sangeetha, who mentored many and has volunteered many organisations.

Sangeetha, who comes from a humble background, had a very happy childhood. Though her parents were struggling financially during her childhood, they had given her lots of love and values. She says, “As parents, they laid a very strong emotional and mental foundation. I grew up seeing my parents working hard and succeed due to their commitment and dedication,” says Sangeetha who had her own personal battles during her growing years when she lost a sibling to cancer at a very young age.

“I always wanted to be a doctor. However, certain life struggles did not allow me to pursue it. Instead, I pursued my interest in ‘Human Behaviour and Mind’, and got into the field of psychology. I always had this inner calling of supporting people in their life challenges and support them in their journey to get mentally stronger and unleash themselves in unlimited possibilities,” says Sangeetha, who started her counselling centre 13 years ago.

At ‘You Are Happiness’, she assists those who are struggling through difficult life situations and experiences. In such moments, it is helpful to have the support of caring professionals to aid in the healing process.

Sangeetha is an expert in handling cases with anxiety, depression, uncontrollable anger, self-harm, poor behavioural choices, self-esteem and body image concerns, relationship difficulties, school or college difficulties, eating disorders, parenting issues, feeling a sense of void, experiencing helplessness, extreme grief due to trauma in life, dealing with bullying in school /college, discovering oneself and setting goals for life, OCD (Obsessive compulsive disorder) and may more.

Sangeetha has helped many to overcome their mental sickness. Sharing a case which is close to her heart, she says, “I helped a lady from Mumbai who had OCD problem. She put herself in ‘house arrest’ kind of situation with the constant fear that she would be harmed by some infection if she steps out as germs are out there to get her. Her life had come to a complete standstill; in fact, her marriage was at stake, because her husband couldn’t take her OCD, her relationship with her daughter had gone completely out of control; she stopped going to job. It took one year to work with her – it was very difficult. But finally, she made it. It was a fantastic journey for me and her too; she really did whatever I said and applied all the tools given to her. She became absolutely normal in just one year. I am glad that I could help her to overcome her problem,” says a happy Sangeetha, who has dealt with a lot of self-harm cases, especially in teenagers, and helped them become normal.

“The major shift is in the values, what are we valuing the most! Materialism has taken over, and parents are not concentrating on the skill. If there is difficulty, how do you handle it? Allow the child to fail… the focus has been shifted from what is important in life to what is important at this point of time. The cases that come to me are mostly of teenagers and that too self-harm, as they are going through deep emotional turmoil. There is a baggage of emotion and they are unable to cope with emotional pain. Self-harm primarily happens at that moment, as they get solace from that emotional pain. I question the parents, ‘are they so unaware what is happening in their child’s life?’ If we look at these children, they have everything materialistic but lack the fundamental emotional support they are looking for. The child needs that emotional support, the child needs that journey with them, the child wants parents to hand hold them at different emotional stages of their life. And that is the big gap,” concludes Sangeetha who gets the biggest joy in this profession, when she sees people moving forward.

