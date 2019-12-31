Hyderabad’s Narayana school students secures top ranks in NSO

By | Published: 7:51 pm

Hyderabad: Narayana School students dominated NSO 2019 (National Science Olympiad) stage -1 results by securing top ranks and largest number of selections.

Among those qualified, 35.8% (2,837) secured international ranks below 100, and 56.1% (4,444) of them achieved zonal ranks below 100. The international rank 1 was achieved by Narayana students in classes III, IV, & IX.

The exam was conducted by Science Olympiad Foundation, New Delhi for students of classes I to X. As many as 20 lakh students have taken the exam this year at the national level, according to a press release.

Dr Sindhura Narayana, managing director of Narayana Group, said that Narayana was proud to send the largest number of students to the stage 2 of NSO. No other institution in the country has this unique distinction, she said.

The stage-II exam would be conducted in 500 centers spread across 25 countries.

Narayana Group Executive Director Puneeth Kothapa congratulated the students on their success and thanked the teachers and parents.

