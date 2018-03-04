Hyderabad’s Nehru Zoo celebrates World Wildlife Day

By | Published: 12:25 am

Hyderabad: World Wildlife Day was celebrated at Nehru Zoological Park (NZP) in Hyderabad on Saturday to spread awareness about the importance of protecting wildlife.

With the theme ‘Big Cats — Predators Under Threat’, several talks were organised to inculcate among children a sense of love for the wildlife.

Young students were taken to enclosures of the big cats and were briefed about their habits, habitats, lifespan, sexual maturity and their stature and status in the wild. Later in the day, competitions in drawing and essay writing were held and more than 160 students from five schools participated.

Assistant Conservator of Forests Syed Maqsood Mohiuddin distributed prizes to the winners. Mayank, Pranavi and Ganesh won the drawing competition; Mayank and Pranavi won the essay writing competition; and Vinona, Durga Sanvi, Naren and Raghunath Reddy were given consolation prizes.