Hyderabad’s Nehru zoo park gets male macaque

Hyderabad: A new Lion Tailed Macaque arrived at the Nehru Zoological Park. On Monday, the male macaque received from the Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai was released in a new ‘Day Kraal’ enclosure. The male macaque was also let into the enclosure of an existing female macaque at the zoo, officials said.

A pair of existing Hanuman Langoor in the zoo park was also moved to a newly constructed Day Kraal, authorities said. Principal Chief Conservator of Forests for Wildlife, Dr Manoranjan Bhanja directed the operations and said that that the concept of Day Kraal plays an important role in improving the health and comfort of the animals.

“Out of a pair of animals, we release one for public viewing, while another is kept at the night house for 24 hours until its turn for public viewing comes. Only carnivores have their separate Day Kraals, but some herbivores, such as Macaques and Langoors, also need them, since these are rainforest species which are used to tall trees and wide swathes of land. Their heath and comfort level is compromised when they are kept in small night enclosures for long durations. Hence, we built two new Day Kraals, and are planning to build more for other animals as well,” said Bhanja.

Typically, the Day Kraal is fenced from all sides but is a massive stretch of land not visible to the public. The fencing for the Day Kraal for Macaques and Langoors is about 12 feet high and 50 feet long, Bhanja said, adding that the animals released in the Day Kraals on Monday were very happy with their new environment.