Hyderabad’s nights get warmer

By | Published: 1:07 am

Hyderabad: It is not that cold anymore in the city, with chilly winds making way for warmer breeze that have brought about a certain pleasantness in the night.

The minimum temperature is on a rise, with Tuesday recording 15.8 degrees Celsius and Wednesday recording 16.9 degrees Celsius. Indian Meteorological Department officials said the minimum temperature was about 2 degrees Celsius higher than normal, with the next five to six days likely to remain the same.

The city is currently experiencing Easterly and North-easterly winds, and unless there is another wave of cold winds, the temperature at night is unlikely to go down, officials said. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature is hovering around 30 degrees Celsius. Wednesday recorded 31 degrees Celsius, which was a departure of 2 degrees Celsius from the normal.