Hyderabad’s Nithya, Bhagyalakshmi corner glory in Athletics Championship

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 9:20 pm

Hyderabad: Sprinter Nithya Gandhe and middle-distance runner Donthu Bhagyalakshmi, both of Hyderabad, cornered glory when they bagged a double in the first Reliance Foundation Youth Sports’ National Athletics Championship here recently in Sports Authority of India Centre, Kandivali.

Nithya from St Anne’s College for Women sped to glory in the college girls’ 100m and 200m races, an effort that landed her the best athlete award in that category. She clocked 12.15 to win the 100m dash and clocked 25.54 seconds to win the 200m race.

Telangana State Sports School’s Donthu was equally brilliant winning the junior girls’ 1500m first in 5 minutes 07.92 seconds and followed it up by claiming the 800m title in 2 minutes 18.66 seconds, the following day.

Dhanavath Srikanth of Telangana State Sports School was the other gold medallist, winning the senior boys’ 400m race in 49.15 seconds. He also bagged silver in the 800 metres event (2:02.02s).

Overall, institutions from Hyderabad won five gold, five silver and eight bronze medals during the two-day championship held at the Sports Authority of India Centre, Kandivali.