Hyderabad’s noise pollution levels remain stable

By | Published: 11:50 pm 11:56 pm

Hyderabad: Noise pollution levels in the city appear to have stopped rising, with data from the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) for 2016 and 2017 showing a plateau of sorts in the levels. While the noise levels are still significantly above the standards prescribed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the reason to cheer is the near-stillness in the levels of noise pollution in all categories of areas monitored, i.e. residential, industrial, commercial and sensitive zones, as seen from the data charts for real time noise levels recorded in decibels (dB) per area by city laboratories.

Surprisingly enough, a congested and busy commercial area such as Abids has shown a decline of 1 dB for daytime noise and 2 dB for night-time, as compared to the data for the previous year. In 2017, Abids recorded an average noise level of 73 dB in the daytime and 70 dB at night, while the figures in 2016 were 74 dB and 70 dB respectively. However, the noise levels are still way above the standards prescribed, which, for a commercial area, are 65 dB for daytime and 55 dB for night.

Interestingly, JNTU, which is another commercial zone in the city, shows no sign of change in the noise levels over the year. In 2016 and 2017 both, the figures recorded were 70 dB for daytime and 67 dB for night. In the sensitive area of the Nehru Zoological Park, the daytime noise level remained the same in 2017 as in 2016 – 57 dB. The night-time noise level showed a decline of 2 dB, from 54 dB in 2016 to 52 dB in 2017.

In the residential areas of Jubilee Hills and Tarnaka, though, a slight increase of 1 dB was recorded for both day and night noise levels. Telangana Today had earlier reported that the number of annual vehicle registration fell sharply in Hyderabad region, from about 4,00,000 new vehicles per year to 2,29,000 in 2017. Officials say this could be one of the reasons for the levels remaining stable.

