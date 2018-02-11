Hyderabad’s Numaish registers record footfall of 16 lakh

By | Published: 12:31 am 12:39 am

Hyderabad: Passing decades and the coming of a host of other alternatives has clearly failed to impact the irresistible charm that is ‘Numaish’.

This edition of the popular All India Industrial Exhibition since its inauguration on January 1 till Saturday has logged in new records in terms of patronage with the number of visitors crossing the 16 lakh mark. Last year, Numaish till a week before closure had 15 lakh visitors.

Exhibition Society, vice president, P Narotham Reddy told Telangana Today that as against 15 lakh visitors till the weekend before closure, the numbers have gone up to 16.40 lakh as on Saturday. “It is a clear rise of 1.40 lakh in terms of visitors and we expect another 5 lakh to visit the exhibition,” he said.

Reddy said curtains will come down to the 78th annual exhibition on February 15 and there will be no extension of dates. The exhibition this year had the theme “Economic Empowerment, Entrepreneurship and Education” and with focus on women, entrepreneurs had more stalls alloted to them. The revenue generated through the exhibition will be used for the development of 18 educational institutions running under the society, he said.

GHMC drives

The exhibition society along with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation also organised cleanliness drive involving college students and sanitation workers to keep the premises clean.

As part of the Swachh Numaish, National Cadet Corps (NCC) band troop contingent of Sardar Patel Boys College and Sarojini Naidu Vanita Maha Vidyalaya daily go around the stalls with messages on cleanliness.

Accompanied by GHMC sanitation workers, the student volunteers from Kamala Nehru Polytechnic College every evening visit all the 2,600 stalls to check cleanliness.

“Students can be seen everywhere with placards with the message ‘Swachh Exhibition- Swachh Numaish’,” said Major G Shiva Kiran, member, Exhibition Society managing committee.

Most of the stall owners are maintaining their own garbage bins and visitors too are playing their part in keeping exhibition premises clean, he said.

The message on the need to separate dry and wet waste in a separate bin provided to them is being reinforced for stall owners every evening, Kiran said. Similarly, cooperation from visitors was also being sought in keeping the exhibition campus clean by following simple practices such as not throwing food wastage, cigarette butts, plastic and package material on the road.