Hyderabad’s Numaish to conclude on April 8

Hyderabad: The All India Industrial Exhibition popularly as Numaish will conclude on April 8. The managing committee of the Exhibition Society in a press release on Wednesday expressed their gratitude and appreciation to the Hyderabad Police Commissioner and heads of the government departments who have accorded permission to run the exhibition.

Numaish was suspended on account of the pandemic a few days after it began in January and resumed again on February 25. The exhibition was not held during the previous year too due to restrictions imposed in wake of Covid-19.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .