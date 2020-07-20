Hyderabad’s old city Bonalu concludes

By | Published: 11:57 pm

Hyderabad: The two-day Bonalu festivities in the old city concluded on Monday evening with the immersion of ‘ghatams’ in the Musi river.

Ghatams from temples were taken to the Musi in small vehicles as Ummadi Devalayam Uregimpu Committee members had decided not to take out the procession in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. “All committee members cooperated with us, and the programme ended peacefully,” said J Madhusudhan Reddy, chairman of the committee.

During the day, the ‘Rangam’ programme was held at the Simhavahini Sri Mahankali Temple located at Lal Darwaza. The Oracle Anuradha asked people to maintain physical distance and stay safe. She asked the temple committee to conduct special poojas for the next five weeks to ward off the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the police made elaborate security arrangements at the temples and along the route to the Musi for the smooth flow of the vehicles carrying the ‘ghatam’.

CM extends greetings on Bonalu

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday conveyed special greetings to the people of Telangana State on the occasion of Bonalu. The Chief Minister prayed to the Goddess to shower her choicest blessings to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic.

