Hyderabad’s old city residents barricade colonies

Published: 12:44 am

Hyderabad: With several new Covid-19 cases surfacing from the older parts of the city, panic-stricken residents here have started barricading their colonies.

Several positive cases were reported from Riyasatnagar, Hafeezbabanagar, Amannagar, Chandrayangutta and Misrigunj. This apart, on the other side of the Musi, cases were reported from Asifnagar, Habeebnagar, Mallepally, Hakeempet and Tolichowki areas.

Soon after the reports of more positive cases from the old city went viral on social media over the last couple of days, the residents in several areas, including Barkas, Chandrayangutta, Amannagar and Riyasatnagar among others, put up barricades.

“We took permission from the police officers and set up barricades to restrict the movement of people. Unless in cases of emergencies, no one is being allowed to go out or come inside the locality,” said Mansoor Awalgi, a resident of Barkas.

Mohsin Ahmed, a resident of Chandulal Baradari, said they were not waiting for the authorities or the police officials to identify the area. “One suspect case was reported in Kalapather and as a precautionary measure, we sealed off the area,” he said.

The areas are apart from those designated as containment zones by the administration in a bid to stop to the spread of coronavirus. Meanwhile, following reports of more containment zones being demarcated in the older parts of the city, several people here were stocking the essential commodities. As a result, in several areas of the old city, water cans of branded companies, tetra packs of milk, baby products and milk powder stocks started to disappear from the shelves.

“I am trying to get tetra packets of milk of any branded company for the last three days but no stock has been the response from every store,” said Saba Fatima, a resident of Moghalpura.

Sohail Ahmed, a shopkeeper from Shahalibanda, said there was a gap between demand and supply of mineral water cans, tetra pack milk, milk powder and selected brands of diapers.

