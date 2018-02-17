Hyderabad’s Patro plays leading role as trainer for Nepal

By | Published: 12:03 am 11:17 pm

Hyderabad: The fast-improving Nepal made another giant stride in world cricket when they qualified for the ICC Cricket World Cup one-day Qualifier that will be held in Zimbabwe from March 4 to 24. Nepal qualified after finishing top of the table in the Division 2 tournament that was held in Namibia recently. In the fifth and final six-team league match, they edged past Canada by one wicket. Nepal will now fight with teams like former world champions West Indies, Zimbabwe, Ireland, Netherlands and others for a place in the 2019 World Cup to be held in England.

Incidentally, former Hyderabad Ranji Trophy trainer N Subhash Chandra Patro played a prominent role in Nepal’s fine run. Being appointed as trainer in July, the 32-year-old has been part of the of the Nepal’s cricket campaign since last year.

“It is good to see Nepal qualifying to the Qualifier tournament. They have been playing some outstanding cricket in the last few years. Apart from improving their cricketing skills, they have also shown tremendous progress in physical fitness. Their fielding is as good as any team in the world. They are fierce competitors,’’ said Patro, who has come to the city for a short break. He will be back in Kathmandu next week before the Nepal team leaves for Zimbabwe on February 24.

In fact, Patro is the second Hyderabadi to assist the Nepal side after former Test left-arm spinner SL Venkatapathy Raju, whose role as mentor and director of the team had come in for a high praise.

Talking about his new role, Patro got his first foreign assignment through International Cricket Council. “It is always an honour to train a foreign team. I’m happy that I’m with a team that has shown a lot of energy and enthusiasm. They are willing learners and they don’t hesitate to through the hard grind. The results are showing. They have high regards for Venkatapathy Raju.’’

A native of Berhampur in Odisha, Patro was a batsman and represented the State in under-19 tournament before switching over to athletics. He became a long-distance runner and even attended the national athletics camp at Patiala. But in 2004 he quit athletics and completed the NIS course as trainer. He then came did his course as cricket trainer in the National Cricket Academy.

Patro was the trainer of the Hyderabad under-19 cricket team in 2010-11 and in 2015-16, he was part of the Hyderabad Ranji Trophy support staff as trainer. He is now with the Nepal team on a year’s contract. “I’m enjoying this new role and I’m very happy to be part of Nepal’s historic moment.’’