Hyderabad’s Pranav for junior NBA championship

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 5:41 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s young hoopster Pranav Varma was named among the 20 youngsters from India who were selected to compete in the Second Junior NBA Championship to be held in Florida from August 6 to 11.

The players were chosen following a two-day selection camp at the NBA Academy India in Delhi NCR. The camp featured a total of 40 players under 14 years of age from the Reliance Foundation Jr NBA Skills Challenges, city competitions and National Finals.

NBA Global Championship is a youth basketball tournament for the top 13 and 14-year-old boys and girls teams from around the world. The tournament will feature boys and girls divisions, separated into US and international brackets that begin with round-robin play and continue with single-elimination competition. The winners of the US and international brackets will play in the global championship games on August 11.

Indian team: Boys: Pranav Varma (Hyderabad), Sachin Yadav (Delhi), Janmejay Singh (Chandigarh), Osheen Singh (Jabalpur), Md Kaif (Varanasi), Harsh Dagar (Delhi NCR), ), Lokendra (Delhi NCR), Arnav Gupta (Bengaluru), Karan Pashi (Kolkata).

Girls: Riccha Ravi (Mumbai), Dev Premi (Mumbai), Moumita Mishra (Bengaluru), Jeevika Kumar (Chennai), Manmeet Kaur (Punjab), Irin Elsa John (Kerala), Bhumika Sarje (Pune), Dhara Phate (Nagpur), Shomira Bidaye (Nagpur).

