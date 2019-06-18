Hyderabad’s PVNR Expressway pillars wear arty look

By | Published: 1:49 am

Hyderabad: From dull advertisement boards and posters hung and pasted all over them, pillars of PV Narasimha Rao Expressway now sport colourful paintings, providing much-needed visual relief to passersby in the area.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is carrying out the painting works, which are to be completed in a fortnight. They have also put up warnings that there will be a penalty of Rs 5,000 if anyone stuck bills or defaced the pillars again.

There are 332 pillars under the deck and about 75 per cent of the painting work have been completed. This will be followed with vertical gardens on selected pillars. These works are part of the HMDA’s plans to take up beautification beneath the structure, besides clearing ugly advertisement boards on the pillars.

Under this initiative, the HMDA is working on the installation of LED lights as well. This is after motorists and elected public representatives complained about the poor illumination beneath the expressway. The project is to be taken up at a cost of Rs 2.8 crore. The HMDA also intends to install 1,350 LED streetlights covering the entire carriageway under the structure. There will be one LED streetlight on each pillar and one in between the two pillars covering the entire distance of about 12 km.

These apart, there would be additional lights at ‘U’ turns and at the bridge on the River Musi. A mock installation of LED lights was conducted and the contractor was asked to make some corrections. Hopefully, LED lights installation would commence in another 15 to 20 days, said an HMDA official.

