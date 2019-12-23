Hyderabad’s Aditya Raja wins National karting junior title

By | Published: 8:59 pm 9:00 pm

Chennai: Hyderabad’s Aditya Raja held on to his nerves to emerge on top in the grand finale of the JK Tyre FMSCI National Karting Championship Sodi Kart 4 Stroke at the ECR Speedway on the outskirts of Chennai.

Aditya Raja came out on top in the Junior Category with a time of 4:31.965 minutes, while Delhi duo of Jasmehar Jubbal and Muskan Jubbal finished second and third with a timing of 4:33.074 minutes & 4:38.149 minutes respectively.

The Sodi Kart Sprint which was introduced for the time in National Karting Championship saw enthusiasts from across the country battle it out in four qualifying rounds in different cities before taking a shot at the grand finale in Chennai.

The championship received 165 entries in Bangalore, 150 in Hyderabad, 168 entries in Coimbatore and 120 entries in Chennai out of which top 6 from each city made it to the finale with 24 across each class aiming for glory.

