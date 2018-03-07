Hyderabad’s RGIA to complete super successful decade

By | Published: 11:31 pm 11:39 pm

Hyderabad: The shifting of commercial air operations from Begumpet to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad a decade ago had triggered a hue and cry from various quarters because of its distance from the city.

But when the RGIA completes a decade in operations on March 23, those who created a ruckus at that time will have to acknowledge the transformation the airport has undergone in terms of technological upgradation and amenities provided to passengers.

Starting from 6.2 million passengers in 2009, the RGIA is closing in to clock more than 18 million passengers by the end of the financial year 2018. With over 28 destinations globally in 2008, nine domestic carriers, 15 foreign and three Indian international carriers are now connecting the city with close to 60 destinations across the world.Readying for expansion To meet the increasing passenger demand, the airport is gearing up for expansion which will enable it to enhance its capacity over a period of time to cater to over 30 million passengers per annum (MPPA).

Recently, IndiGo has selected RGIA as the first and primary base of operations for their new fleet of ATR regional aircraft. In 2017, two new international airlines — SriLankan and Jazeera Airways — started operations from Shamshabad apart from international services, including Colombo, Washington DC, Kuwait, Sharjah and Doha among others.

On the domestic front, in 2017, the airport got connected with destinations like Mangaluru, Jabalpur, Chandigarh, Tiruvananthapuram, Kadapa, Nanded, Patna, Surat, Guwahati, Ranchi, Shirdi, Vidyanagar (Bellary), Puducherry and Nagpur.

With its extensive route network and choice of airlines for its passengers, the RGIA has firmly established itself as the ‘Gateway of Choice’ in the south and central Indian region. As a result, it has recorded approximately 50 per cent growth in the domestic transfer passengers in 2017 over the previous year.

Operated by GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL), the RGIA, which was the first greenfield airport under public private partnership model in the country, was inaugurated by then UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

Quote:

“Our vision is to make the upgraded and expanded Hyderabad Airport into the first fully tech-enabled smart airport in the country,” said GHIAL CEO SGK Kishore. “We will soon be rolling out a pilot project to enable completely paperless travel through our airport, using the biometric identification of a passenger to replace both the ticket as well as the boarding card,” he said.