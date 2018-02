By | Published: 10:49 pm 10:50 pm

Hyderabad: City’s Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli beat Kabura of Kenya 7-5, 6-1 in the singles final of the junior ITF tennis tournament at Nairobi in Kenya on Saturday.

The Hyderabad boy and Zyan Ahmed of Great Britain beat Aman Patel (India) and Nikhil Niranjan (USA) 6-1,6-2 in the doubles final.

Rithvik won his first ITF title when he reigned supreme last week.