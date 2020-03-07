Hyderabad’s Saumya selected for World Junior Tennis Championships

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:45 pm 11:22 pm

Hyderabad: In what could be a big boost to her fledgling career, city girl Saumya Ronde has been selected to represent India in the World Junior ITF Tennis Championships for the Under-14 age group to be held at Gold Coast in Australia.

She replaces Shruti Ahlawat from Haryana , who pulled out from the three-member team due to medical reason.

Fourteen-year-old Saumya is India No. 4 now. At seven years of age, she started her career under Narleekar at Asif Tennis Club and performed consistenly at the National level tournaments. She won by AITA tournaments, including Asian Tennis Federation title.

A eighth class student of St Joseph’s Public School, King Koti, Saumya won ATF Tournaments held in Raipur and Hyderabad and currently ranked 30th in Asia. She also clinched a gold medal in the team event in the 65th National School Games and bronze in Individual event.

