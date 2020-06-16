Hyderabad’s second Ranji Trophy triumph after 49 years

By | Published: 12:05 am 10:46 pm

Hyderabad: The odds were stacked against Hyderabad. But it did not stop the MV Narasimha Rao-led team from winning the Ranji Trophy for the second time at Feroz Shah Kotla ground in New Delhi on March 26, 1987.

Hyderabad lifted the glittering trophy after a gap of 49 years. The SM Hussain-led team won the first title way back in 1938 beating Nawanagar by one wicket. Hyderabad clinched the trophy on the basis of first innings lead of 24 runs.

But unlike the 1938 final, when Hyderabad played only one match before emerging triumphant, this time the team had to play seven matches before qualifying from South Zone and en route to the final, they overcame Gujarat and Bihari to set up a date with Delhi.

Rao said it epitomised team work. “There were wonderful performances on our way to the final. We had a long batting line up with No.10 MV Ramanamurthy scoring a century against Bihar in the semifinals,” said Rao, who is now settled in Ireland.

Those days the Ranji Trophy was held on zonal basis and on points system. That year, the bonus point in each first 90 overs in the first innings and first 40 overs of each innings was introduced. There was penalty for slow over-rate. N Shivlal Yadav led in the first match against Kerala before going for Test duty before returning for the crucial final.

The attacking Abdul Azeem was in blazing form. He struck 303 against Tamil Nadu and he continued with that form till the final. So was the gritty Vijay Mohan Raj. The match against Karnataka ended in controversy with Mohan Raj being suspended for questioning umpire’s decision.

Hyderabad drew four of the five South matches, took the first innings lead against Kerala and Tamil Nadu but conceded the lead to Karnataka and Andhra. However, in the last league match, they routed Goa by nine wickets to finish runners up with 61 points in South Zone league to qualify for the quarterfinals. “We had to beat Goa with bonus points,” said Rao.

There were four centuries against Gujarat in the quarterfinals at Lal Bahadur Stadium (Arshad Ayub 203, Rao 114, Vivek Jaisimha 141 not out in first innings; V Manohar 101 in second innings). Medium pacer Ramanamurthy grabbed four wickets for the first innings lead. In the semifinals at Gymkhana, the stylish Hari Gidwani slammed 179 but his dismissal saw Hyderabad bowling Bihar out for 468 with Rajesh Yadav capturing five wickets. Vivek slammed 120 while Ayub continued his merry run with a double century and Ramana’s century put Hyderabad in final.

Delhi prepared a green top wicket and soon reduced Hyderabad to 110 for 5. The dashing Azeem, unlucky not to play for the country, led the visitors’ fight back in the company of in-form Ayub. They stitched 180 runs as Hyderabad made a good 457. “Azeem was brilliant. On a green wicket, he showed fine technique to smother the Delhi attack of Wassan, Sanjeev Sharma, nippy Jaspal and wily Mohinder Amarnth,” said Mohan Raj. Man of the match Ayub said he relished the challenge. “That season I had a good average with the bat.”

Delhi were ambushed by the deceptive Rajesh Yadav. “I was in a fine rhythm. Out of the five scalps, the dismissal of Mohinder Amarnath, whom I deceived him with a late out-swinger, was the turning point.”

Although K Bhaskar Pillai (160 not out) defied the Hyderabad attack, Shivlal’s leg cutter to bowl Wassan ended Delhi innings. In the second innings, Mohan Raj rose to the occasion with a stubborn 211 not out. All in all it was a memorable season.

Brief scores: Hyderabad 457 (Azeem 114, Ayub 174) and 480/7 (Vijay Mohan Raj 211 no, Ayub 80) drew with Delhi 433 (KP Bhaskar 160 no, Amarnath 85; Rajesh Yadav 5/114).

