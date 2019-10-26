Hyderabad’s Secret Lake, Durgam Cheruvu, wins prestigious green award

By | Published: 7:45 pm

Hyderabad: For its aesthetic development, the Durgam Cheruvu landscaping in the bustling IT corridor of the city has selected for the prestigious Green Standard Award by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC).

Only three projects in the country have so far been presented with the Green Standard Award.

The landscaping at Durgam Chervu was developed on international standards with the development remaining focussed on eco-friendly environment and ambience. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in association with Raheja Group developed Durgam Chervu with eco-friendly environment and scenic beauty.

On the lines of ISO, the Indian Green Building Council also scientifically examines on ratings and awards the IGBC award every year, a press release said. The IGBC which is part of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) was formed in 2001 with a vision to enable a sustainable built environment for all and facilitate India to be one of the global leaders in the sustainable built environment by 2025.

Spread over 83 acres, Durgam Cheruvu, also known as Raidurgam Cheruvu, is a freshwater lake in Rangareddy district. It was developed during the Quli Qutb Shah rule (1518-1687) for providing drinking water to Golconda.

GHMC Zonal commissioner Harichandana said the award was given to Durgam Cheruvu landscaping for efficient protection of the water body and for energy efficiency.

