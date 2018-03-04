Hyderabad’s She Teams show the way to 6 States

By | Published: 1:07 am

Hyderabad: Taking a cue from the Telangana police, half a dozen States, including neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, replicated the concept of She Teams after studying its success in Hyderabad.

Introduced on October 24, 2014 for the safety and security of the women, She Teams yielded results in sending eve-teasers and those harassing women behind bars. Six States – Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh — have so far replicated the concept, albeit in different names. While the AP police called it ‘Mahila Rakshak Teams’ in some districts and She Teams in others, the Maharashtra police named it Nirbhaya Teams.

Senior officials — from Additional Director Generals of Police to Additional Superintendents of Police —— from these States visited the city to study the concept. “We gave a detailed presentation on She Teams and its initiatives. The officers were impressed by its success,” said Additional Commissioner of Police Swati Lakra.

Some of the officers made another visit to Hyderabad again for more details about She Teams. According to Lakra, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), during meetings convened as part of ‘Smart Cities: Safety of Women project’, also advised governments in eight States to replicate the concept in their cities. The cities included New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai and Thiruvananthapuram.

The Ministry also asked the States to replicate ‘Bharosa’ — a support centre for women and children run by the Hyderabad police — Lakra said.

In Hyderabad, 100 She Teams work round-the-clock, facilitating women to lodge complaints through Facebook and WhatsApp. A series of programmes have also been conducted in educational institutions, girls’ hostels, slums and labour addas to make women aware of She Teams’ activities.