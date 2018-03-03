Hyderabad’s She Teams to be strengthened​

Hyderabad: Home Minister Nayani Narasimha Reddy on Saturday said the She Teams would be strengthened further to ensure safety and security of women in the State.
Participating as a chief guest at a programme organised by the She Teams wing at People’s Plaza here, he said the State government would extend necessary help to the police department to strengthen the She Teams.
Police departments from various States including Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh had also introduced She Teams in their respective States after studying its success in Hyderabad, the Minister said, adding that as many as 100 She Teams were working in the city.
Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy said similar teams would be introduced in all districts within a year.