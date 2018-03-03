Hyderabad’s She Teams to be strengthened​

By | Published: 3:13 pm 3:18 pm

Hyderabad: Home Minister Nayani Narasimha Reddy on Saturday said the She Teams would be strengthened further to ensure safety and security of women in the State.

Participating as a ​c​hief ​g​uest at a programme organised ​by the She Teams wing ​at People’s Plaza here, he said the State government would extend necessary help to the police department to strengthen ​the ​She Teams.

​Police departments from various States including Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh had also introduced She Teams in their respective States after studying its success in Hyderabad, the Minister said​,​ adding that as many as 100 She Teams were working in the city.

Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy said similar teams would be introduced in all districts within a year.