Hyderabad’s ‘singing’ cop makes grind fun for cadets

Hyderabad: A training class is something youngsters usually prefer to skip as it is more about a grim-faced instructor seeking your attention. Nevertheless, there are few who go out of the way and do their bit to make it lively and interesting.

Meet Mohd Rafi, Assistant Reserve Sub Inspector, working with the 10th Battalion Telangana State Special Police based in Beechupally in Gadwal district, as instructor since last 14 years and training hundreds of youngsters in different aspects in policing.

Rafi, a die-hard fan of the legendary singer Mohammed Rafi, makes training sessions for the police recruits lively by singing Bollywood numbers for them during the training sessions and breaks as well.

“I joined the erstwhile APSP in 1998 as a constable. Since 2007, I am working as instructor with the 10th Battalion and training cadets in weapons, squad formation, map reading, arms drill, lathi drill and other aspects,” he said.

A video of the instructor singing the popular ‘Dhal Gaya Din, Hogai Sham’, song during the parade training recently has gone viral on social media platforms. As Rafi sings along the lines of the song to the regular commands of the drill, the cadets who are serious with their marching rhythm and steps, are seen enjoying it during the parade. “I started singing songs to make training sessions lively for the cadets after noticing that many of them being away from home and their friends were feeling dull. This apart I also give slogans about patriotism during the parade drills,” says Rafi.

His unique commands and slogans give a sense of pride to the youngsters who get motivated and feel proud in joining the Telangana Police. “At present a few hundred boys were undergoing training and all of them are happy with the training sessions,” Rafi said.

