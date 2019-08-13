Hyderabad’s Sneha ready for another shot of glory

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:15 pm

Hyderabad: Amateur Sneha Singh will be back for a shot at a second title in succession as she takes on senior and more established players in the Rs. 7 lakh 12th Leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour, starting from Wednesday at the Boulder Hills Golf & Country Club.

Winner of the 11th Leg at the Hyderabad Golf Association course, Sneha, who is from Hyderabad, is also a regular at the Boulder Hills venue which is in perfect condition and is looking absolutely gorgeous.

Another amateur Shreya Pal, who finished a creditable fifth last week, is also back in the field.

Among the leading names from the Pro Tour, Ridhima Dilawari, three time winner this season leads the list, while others include Hero Order of Merit leader Gaurika Bishnoi and No. 2 Neha Tripathi. Amandeep Drall and Gursimar Badwal are the other leading contenders in the field.

Last week Sneha, showing maturity and caliber way beyond her 15 years, beat a strong field including Vani Kapoor, to join a select band of amateurs who have won a pro event. That select band includes the likes of Aditi Ashok, DIksha Dagar, Tvesa Malik and Ridhima Dilawari.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter