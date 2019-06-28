Hyderabad’s Snehit bags bronze in Table Tennis Tournament 

By | Published: 12:00 am

Hyderabad’s SFR Snehit bagged a bronze medal in the youth boys category of the National Ranking Table Tennis Tournament being held in Sonepat.

The promising paddler, who trains at Global Table Tennis Academy, lost to Manush Shah from Gujarat in the semifinal.

It was after a long gap that a Telangana boy finished in the top four in a national youth table tennis tourney. “I prepared well but lost to my long time opponent in the semifinals. Even though I am disappointed about it, I would like to work hard for the next national ranking tournament,” Snehit said.

Snehit is trained by former national champion S Raman in Chennai. Interestingly, all the four players (Manav Thakkar, Manush Shah, Jeet Chandra and Snehit) who represented India in the World Junior Championships finished top four in the youth category.

Snehit’s results: Semifinals: Lost to Manush Shah 1-4 (5-11, 6-11, 11-7, 8-11, 8-11); Quarterfinals: Bt Parth Virmani (Delhi) 4-1 (11-5, 11-5, 9-11, 11-7, 11-5); Pre-quarters: Bt Om Chatri Adarsh (Delhi) 4-0 (11-6, 11-6, 11-8, 11-8).