Hyderabad’s Snehit finishes third

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based S Fidel R Snehit bagged the third spot in Under-21 in the Oman open in Muscat on Saturday. The city lad went down fighting against the World No-1 and compatriot Manav Thakkar 2-3 (11-7, 5-11. 8-11, 11-8, 12-14) in the semifinals. Earlier in the quarterfinals, Snehit defeated Hazin Jeremy of Canada 3-0 (11-6, 11-2, 13-11). In the men’s section, Snehit reached the main draw and lost to Chew Zhe Yu Clarence of Singapore 2-4 in the round of 64.

