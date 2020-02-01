Hyderabad’s south zone preferable destination for homebuyers

By | Published: 12:30 am

Hyderabad: Real estate activity is steadily booming in Jalpally municipality, a few kilometres from the Falaknuma Palace in the south of the Hyderabad.

The countryside pockets, which were once known for guava and fig farms, agriculture fields and water bodies, are now turning into a preferred destination for property investment and construction of houses due to its proximity to the older parts of the city. The Jalpally municipality, comprising several areas like Jalpally village, Wadi-e-Omer, Wadi-e- Mustafa, Wadi-e-Salaheen, Sadathnagar, Shaheennagar and a few more areas, is in one sense an extension of the old city. The real estate activity in the area got a boost a few years ago when it was accorded the status of a municipality by the government.

“Since then several developmental activities were taken up, including providing dedicated drinking water pipelines and sewerage network. It attracted people to invest in the properties here or reside here,” explains Samad Bin Siddiq, a former MPTC member and realtor.

An area mostly dominated by the minority community, this belt is most preferred by NRIs working in Middle East countries and Gulf returnees to a great extent.

“Land prices have skyrocketed in the colonies abutting the Srisailam highway or the Chandrayangutta – Pahadishareef road after the authorities announced of extending the Metro Rail from Falaknuma to RGI Airport,” points out Abdullah Bin Yousuf, another realtor from Shaheenagar. Connectivity to the city areas via the inner ring road (three kilometers from Shaheenagar) and its proximity to the older parts of the city are considered reasons for the gradual growth of this block.

“Several families who were previously settled in the older parts of the city moved over here after partition of ancestral properties. Here you find an ambience more similar to the old city areas during the evenings or festivals,” shares Kareem Ansari, a local social worker.

Public transport is an advantage here. The TSRTC buses to the interior areas of the city including Charminar, Koti, Mehdipatnam and LB Nagar apart from the sharing auto rickshaw concept helped the real estate pick up.

Julpally village turning into model colonies

Hyderabad: In Jalpally village too, the scene is changing, with large tracts of agriculture land now being developed to pave way for colonies.

“Several ventures have come up in the area in last few years. Unlike the remaining parts of the Jalpally municipality, where you find mostly working class, here only the NRIs are investing in the properties. Plots measuring between 200 sq yards and 300 sq yards are most sought after here,” explains Syed Saifuddin of Patel Developers.

He said the land prices vary depending upon the distance to the plot or venture from the main road. A road from the Laxmiguda junction on the inner ring road connects the RGI Airport Cargo section and passes through Jalpally.

Realtors anticipate that in the next few years, colonies dominated by the upper middle class will flourish here. They also expect a huge number of supermarkets, function halls and educational institutions to come up on the stretch to cater to the population here.

