Hyderabad’s SRDP projects on fast-track

Hyderabad: Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP), the Telangana government’s long-term initiative to ease traffic congestion in the city, is yielding positive results with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) completing eight projects and five more likely by March.

As part of the SRDP works, GHMC has already constructed three underpasses at Mindspace, Chintalkunta, Ayyappa Society in Madhapur; and five flyovers at Mindspace junction, Rajiv Gandhi, Kamineni LHS flyover, LB Nagar LHS flyover and Biodiversity second-level flyover.

Measures are being taken to complete the Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge, Kamineni Junction RHS flyover, LB Nagar one-way underpass, Bairamalguda one-way flyover and Jubilee Hills Road No.45 flyover by March, GHMC Chief Engineer R Sridhar said.

All the works pertaining to electrification, illumination and steel-fabricated railing on the Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge are being taken up in proper coordination with the civil works section for early completion. Similarly, for Jubilee Hills Road No.45 flyover, out of 21 property owners, 10 gave consent, he said.

Under SRDP, nearly Rs 3,000 crore worth works are in progress and an additional Rs 2,000 crore worth works are in the pipeline. About Rs 600 crore worth works were completed, the Chief Engineer said.

Compared to the time taken to complete projects such as Jamia Osmania or Sitaphalmandi flyovers, all the eight projects under SRDP were completed in a short span.

Apart from focusing on easing traffic, the idea is to complete as many projects with better planning. Taking up all projects at one go is not feasible. Instead, works are being taken up to ensure ease of execution, land acquisition, funds and traffic flow, Sridhar explained. “Unlike in the past, works are being awarded to contractors only after 80 per cent of land acquisition is completed. This facilitates in smooth and early completion of projects,” he said.

More importantly, there is no dearth of funds to execute SRDP projects. Besides clearing all pending bills, GHMC is generating about Rs 2,000 crore through rupee term loan and increasing internal revenue resources for SRDP works, he informed.

Second-level flyovers

After flyovers and underpasses, GHMC is planning second-level flyovers at different areas to ewase traffic congestion. Also, a cable bridge at Durgam Cheruvu is under progress and a steel bridge is proposed at RTC crossroads. After the one at Biodiversity junction was opened to traffic on Monday, GHMC is coming up with second-level flyovers at Uppal, RTC Crossroads, Gachibowli junction and Bairamalguda from the airport towards Nagarjunasagar Road.

Why second-level flyovers

This is mainly to address the land acquisition issue. Apart from its technical feasibility, not much of land is required to construct a second-level flyover. Though, the cost of construction could be relatively higher than the conventional flyover, social impact by land acquisition and dislocation of property owners can be reduced greatly by constructing second-level flyovers, GHMC SE Venkat Ramana said.

