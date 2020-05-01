Hyderabad’s Syed Akbaruddin bows out from the UN with a ‘Namaste’

By | Published: 9:07 pm 9:16 pm

Hyderabad: India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations and Hyderabad’s own son of the soil, Syed Akbaruddin, bid adieu to an eventful career at the UN on Thursday.

In a video that Akbaruddin shared on Twitter, he is seen taking leave from António Guterres, the Secretary-General of the UN via a video conference, with a ‘Namaste’.

The tenure, which began in November, 2015, had earned Akbaruddin the label of being one of India’s finest diplomats. According to reports, he will be succeeded by another seasoned diplomat TS Tirumurti, currently serving as Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs Ministry.

In the Twitter video, Akbaruddin tells the UN chief that it is time for him to ‘bow out’.

“Before I leave, Secretary-General, I have one small last request. And that request is in the Indian tradition when we leave or when we meet we don’t say hello, or shake hands, we say Namaste, so before it ends, I want to say Namaste to you and if you can reciprocate,” he says in the video.

The tenure of Akbaruddin, a 1985-batch IFS officer, at the UN saw him making headlines for the brilliant manner in which he countered Pakistan’s attempts to raise the Kashmir issue at the UN after the abrogation of Article 370 and also the designation of 26/11 mastermind Masood Azhar as a global terrorist.

Akbaruddin’s connections with Hyderabad are deep, being born here in 1960, and as a student at the Hyderabad Public School and also at the Nizam College (1977-80), where he was the joint secretary of the Nizam College Students’ Union. His father S. Bashiruddin was the head of the Department of Journalism and Communication of Osmania University, and later the Vice-chancellor of the Dr. BR Ambedkar Open University here.

Time to bow out, with the usual🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/BM6m7j7qQW — Syed Akbaruddin (@AkbaruddinIndia) April 30, 2020

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .