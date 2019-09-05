Hyderabad’s Teja becomes BCCI umpire

By | Published: 12:15 am 11:01 pm

Hyderabad: From an engineer to a BCCI umpire is Kadali Ravi Teja. The 29-year-old is the latest Hyderabad umpire to pass the Board test and will now officiate in the National domestic matches from this season. “It is a huge moment for me,’’ said a delighted Teja.

This year five umpires from Hyderabad had appeared in the BCCI test and Teja was the only official from the city to qualify for the all India panel. Teja came through after a tough grind. “I put a lot of effort into it and after I came to know that I had qualified, I was very thrilled.’’

Teja’s love affair with this game began from a very young age. Such was his passion for the game, once he slipped from his house to play a local cricket match in Chinchinada village near Bhimavaram despite having typhoid. However, he could not pursue his career as his father Ravi Kumar wanted him to concentrate in studies. “Once I got a seat in an Engineering college, my father was very particular that I focus on my studies. It was a very difficult phase as my mind was in the game only even though I could clear my B Tech. I was waiting for an opportunity to come back to the place where I enjoy the most.’’

Fully aware that he cannot succeed as a player, Teja decided to take to umpiring and when there was an advertisement by Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) in 2012, I did not lose my time to rush to Hyderabad. I began to make serious attempts by being well versed with rules and regulations of the game.’’

Teja umpired in the local matches and even attended the refreshers course in umpiring. He passed the level 2 in umpiring before clearing the last hurdle this year. “It was a huge challenge for me. It was very tough but I worked very hard for this test. It was virtually a do-or-die effort,’’ said Teja.

Former International umpire I Shivram was all praise for Teja. “He worked very hard and I’m happy that he passed the test. He sacrificed his career in engineering and gambled on umpiring. That is a big risk and he has now able to achieve his goals,’’ said Shivram.

Teja has high regards for Shivram. “He has been a great help and I owe my rise to this gentleman. Of course Shamsuddin and Arun Chaitanya who always gave me the confidence that I can become a good umpire,’’ he said.

An admirer of Simon Taufel and Aleem Dar, Teja said the big test lies ahead of him. ”I have to work very hard to become a good umpire. It is a big challenge.’’

Teja will be the third umpire from the city after international Shamsuddin and A Nanda Kishore, who in the present BCCI panel. Mohd Ghouse, Ganesan, VK Ramaswamy, Shivram (both internationals), Parthasarathi, Ramesh Jadav have been in the BCCI panel.

