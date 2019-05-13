Hyderabad’s temperature rises to 42.3 degree C

By | Published: 1:12 am

Hyderabad: After a very brief respite over the weekend with a few showers, the city returned to its scorching summer self with the temperature soaring beyond 42 degree Celsius on Monday.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society, Srinagar Colony recorded the day’s highest temperature of 42.3 degree Celsius along with Bandlaguda (42.3 degree Celsius) and followed by Golkonda (42 degree Celsius).

The average temperature in the city recorded by the India Meteorological Department at Begumpet on Monday was 41.2 degree Celsius, with the IMD forecast showing that temperatures would hover around 41 degree Celsius in the next few days.

