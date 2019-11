Hyderabad’s Tilak Varma, Rakshan in India U-19 team

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:39 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad cricketers opener Thakur Tilak Varma and medium pacer CTL Rakshan have been selected for the Indian under-19 team for the first two ODIs of the five-match series against Afghanistan which will be played from Tuesday at Ekana Cricket Stadium B in Lucknow.

Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal (MCA), Tilak Varma (Hyderabad CA), Arjun Azad (UTCA Chandigarh), Priyam Garg, Captain (UPCA), Shashwat Rawat (Baroda CA), Kumar Kushagra (wicket-keeper) (JSCA), Divyansh Joshi (CA Mizoram), Manav Sutar (RCA), Ravi Bishnoi (RCA), Kartik Tyagi (UPCA), Akash Singh (RCA), Atharva Ankolekar (MCA), Vidyadhar Patil (KSCA), CTL Rakshan (Hyderabad CA), Kruthik Krishna (wicket-keeper) (KSCA).

Schedule: 1st OD: 22 November; 2nd OD: Nov 24; 3rd OD: Nov 26; 4th OD: Nov 28 and 5th OD: Nov 30.

