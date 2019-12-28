Hyderabad’s tipplers rely on Google maps to hoodwink cops

By | Published: 12:26 am

Hyderabad: After WhatsApp, it is now Google Maps that is coming to the rescue of tipplers in the twin cities in evading various spots where drunken driving checks were being conducted by the traffic police.

In a bid to evade cops armed with breath analyzers carrying out drunken driving checks, the tipplers have started searching traffic jams in the search box on Google Maps in the night.

A green line shows that the traffic is clear while an orange line means traffic movement is slightly slow and a red line shows that the traffic is moving very slow. The maroon line is an indication of a traffic jam.

After downing a few drinks at their favourite haunts, youngsters map their route using Google Maps and check it. And if there is either a red or maroon line, they anticipate it to be a traffic blockade by the cops to check for drunken drivers and make a safer alternative route. Apart from checking for traffic jams on Google Maps, the youngsters were learnt to be sharing the information with their friends on WhatsApp groups asking them to avoid the route if they had downed a few pegs.

The traffic police officials said they came to know as to how party goers were relying on Google Maps. However, the officials said they were helpless and could not stop people from accessing Google. They, however, clarified that the Google Maps would not give accurate information about traffic jams.

“If there is a reception in a marriage hall or a meeting in a hotel at night, vehicles will come out at a time after completion of the event resulting in traffic chaos. This cannot be assumed that the traffic jam is due to our checking,” an official argued.

He said the ongoing drive against drunk driving was yielding results as many, including celebrities, were either hiring drivers or using a cab to reach home. It was mostly two-wheeler riders, who were getting caught regularly during the drive. When contacted, Cyberabad Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) S M Vijay Kumar said citizens should act responsibly instead of searching for ways to escape from the traffic police while driving/riding in an intoxicated condition. “We are conducting drunken driving checking to ensure the safety of motorists,” he added.

