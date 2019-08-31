Hyderabad’s top tennis players honoured

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:24 pm 6:27 pm

Hyderabad: On the occasion of National Sports Day, Tulasi Sports Foundation, along with Vasishta Tennis Academy, felicitated top five tennis players in different age groups and presented ‘Excellence in tennis’ awards.

The award winners were selected based on the national rankings in under-12, 14, 16, 19 in boys and girls sections and in men and women categories. A total of 50 awards were given to the upcoming players to commemorate the Dhyan Chand’s birth anniversary.

The organisers have said that the event, conducted to motivate the players from the city, will be organised every year and they will also give an award to coach from Telangana State. Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) VC and MD A Dinakar Babu, Financial Adviser South Central Railway, EC Krishna Reddy and Telangana State Tennis Association secretary Ashok Kumar presented the awards to the players.

Award winners: U-12: Boys: Chaitra Darshania Reddy G, Venkat Rishi Batlanki, Praneet Singh Bhatia, Sri Pranava Tamma, Hrisheek Vavilapally, Arnav Bishoyi;

Girls: Ikaraju Kanumuri, Thaniya Sarai Gogulamanda, Laxmi Siri Dandu, Swana Malvika Reddy Chamakura, Sreemanya Reddy Anugonda, Rishitha Reddy Basireddy;

U-14: Boys: Devaharshith Neelam, Vineeth Mutyala, Dharani Datta Kalagara, Aneesh Reddy Kancharla, Dhanush Varma Pericherla, Tarun Korwar, Rohan Ragadala;

Girls: Veda Raju Prapurna, Chandni Srinivasan, Abhaya Vemuri, Chahana Bhudhabhatti, Apurva Vemuri;

U-16: Boys: Gyangrahith Movva, Rajeshwar Reddy Patlolla, Ritvik Nadikude, Siddharth Reddy Vaada, Varshith Kumar Reddy, Likith Reddy Kuchakulla;

Girls: Paavani Paathak, Adithi Are, Aarni Reddy Yellu, Rayarala Srujana, Veda Varshita Ranabothu;

U-18: Boys: Aman Ayub Khan, Shashank Macherla Theertha, Lanka Suhith Reddy, Karthik Neal Vaddepalli, Kaniishk Pandey;

Girls: Sunskrithi Damera, Smriti Bhasin, Shivani Amineni, Sanjana Sirimalla, Bhakti Shah;

Men: Anirudh Chandrasekar, Taha Kapadia, Tarun Anirudh Chilakalapudi, siddarth Ponnala, Sai Karteek Reddy Ganta;

Women: Pranjala Yadlapalli, Sowjanya Bavisetti, Bhuvana Kalva, Nidhi Chilumula, Shaik Humera.

