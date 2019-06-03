Hyderabad’s Vasu leads Legala CA to title

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:12 pm

Hyderabad: Vasu’s unbeaten century (103no) powered Legala Cricket Academy Hyderabad to a convincing 64-run win over hosts Imtiyaz Ahmed Cricket Academy Bangalore in the final of the All India Pepsi Cup Under-12 Cricket Tournament at IACA Grounds, Bangalore.

Batting first, Legala team put up 189/4 in 20 overs and restricted Imtiyaz Academy to 125/8 in 20 overs. Surendra too made an all-round show for the winning team with 28 runs and two wickets.

Brief Scores: Legala Cricket Academy 189/4 in 20 overs ( Vasu 103no, Surendra 28, Aakarsh 2/25) bt Imtiyaz Ahmed Cricket Academy 125/8 in

20 overs (Vedant 30, Aryan 2/19, Surendra 2/13).