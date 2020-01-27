Hyderabad’s Ved Vihar Colony abuzz with Pawan film shooting

By | Published: 12:54 am

Hyderabad: The peaceful environs of Army Welfare Housing Organisation (AWHO) Ved Vihar Colony in Trimulgherry is abuzz with the shooting of actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming Telugu remake of a Hindi film ‘Pink’ being taken up on the premises.

For the first time, the gated colony which had won an award from GHMC for maintaining cleanliness, hogged the limelight when filmmakers started shooting the first schedule of the movie.

They short-listed 20 colonies in twin cities to commence the shooting and finally zeroed in on Ved Vihar Colony because of its well-maintained greenery, dotted with apartments and duplex houses.

“As we have adequate security in the colony apart from proper roads and greenery, the filmmakers might have felt that our colony is suitable for the type of environment they wanted for shooting the film,” said colony president Colonel JR Hermon.

The crew members utilised the community hall and roads along with other areas in the colony for making the film. As per the norms, they agreed to pay the charges that were fixed for using the community hall. They also came forward to pay necessary charges of a shop that was closed to pave way for the making of the film.

Pawan Kalyan also took part in the first schedule of shooting which was already wrapped up. The shooting might again resume next month. “We will receive prior information from the filmmakers before resuming shooting in our colony,” Hermon said.

According to him, as many as 602 families are residing in apartments and duplex houses in the colony, which was established in 1998.

In 2012, the colony received an award from GHMC for appropriately maintaining greenery, cleanliness, house-keeping and security. After the movie ‘Katamarayudu’ in 2017, Pawan Kalyan is now doing a remake of the Hindi film ‘Pink’.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter