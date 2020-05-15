Hyderabad’s Vera Smart Healthcare launches Traveller Tracking System

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:05 pm 12:07 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based startup Vera Smart Healthcare has launched Traveller Tracking System (TTS) to screen railways, bus stations, Hyderabad airport and will soon cover all district borders of entry to Telangana, to track and monitor coronavirus contacts.

Recently the company commenced ‘iMASQ’ (Intelligent Monitoring Analysis Services Quarantine) with Artificial Intelligence services for Covid-19 surveillance in containment zones. These are collaborative initiatives with the Government of Telangana to have an effective public health management strategy.

TTS began in Secunderabad Railway Station early this week. As of now, the station has 500 travellers alighting every day, as these travellers alight, they get screened to record each one’s travel history, symptoms, positive contacts if any, home address, and all these information are geotagged, then shared to the district administration as well as to individual police stations to enable home quarantine the traveller if no symptoms are found, or to immediately hospitalise the person if symptoms are detected.

Vera is also now planning to deploy its staff in each district check posts for effective screening, and to cover all entry ports in Telangana and at Hyderabad airport.

Announcing the purpose of TTS and iMASQ, Dr G Srinivas Rao, director of Public Health, Government of Telangana said, “For the days to come, we are prepared for any volume of a surge in cases by using most powerful and cost-effective surveillance technology to avoid every case being shifted to hospitals. We continuously track, quarantine, isolate the patients in their homes and monitor through live video, audio, vitals, and GPS surveillance to ensure safety to frontline workers.”

Dharma Teja Nukarapu, founder and CEO of Vera Smart HealthCare said “This is a real-time solution to deal with life treating conditions, limited medical access and infra hard-pressed regions. Currently, our Traveller Tracking System (TTS) is tracking and monitoring Secunderabad Railway Station and we will soon cover all entry ports in Telangana.

About iMASQ, he added, “Contamination in hospitals has become uncontrollable but moving the system to mobile units makes it easier to control contamination with entry restrictions and tech surveillance. Our aim is to make people live normally post lock-down era as well.” Dharma.

Earlier, during Covid-19 sprout, Vera Smart HealthCare had developed and helped the Government of Telangana, to deploy the Covid-19 monitoring app to empower health callers to handle more than 1,500 plus calls every day. The app was developed in a record time of just three days.

Healthcare services on wheels

Recently Vera also launched iMASQ Hybrid Healthcare service on Wheels in Telangana to deal with Covid-19 quarantine and non Covid-19 monitoring services. A first-of-its-kind in India, iMASQ, a multipurpose AI unit which can provide medication stock, swab collection facility, remote consultation, monitoring, tracking results, lab space and an inhouse quarantine berth with ventilator facilities for containment zones.

Customized as per each State’s requirement. The recently launched iMASQ Hybrid Healthcare on Wheels currently has 2 on-site Doctors, 2 Nurses, 2 pharmacists, 4 ASHA ANM workers and 2 lab technicians to cover 3000 – 10,000 houses within a 3 km radius, per each day. Up to 100 virtual doctors will be on standby to take care of these zone needs, health workers will only visit the attention needed house indicated by the IMASQ, thus bringing in more productivity and safety to frontline workers.

Besides helping and monitoring Covid-19 patients, the important aspects of iMASQ services are, it can be of major help to antenatal and post-natal patients, patients with chronic illness, offer to check and monitor health profiles, symptoms, vitals, biometric authentication, and other past and existing health conditions. The intelligence system built-in these buses are capable to report, analyse data, and provide call-to-action for events from each location where it serves.

Future expansion

While the Central Government and State Governments are poised to ease the lockdown and are laying the foundation to ensure a smooth transition from lockdown to normalcy post-Covid era, Governments anticipate a substantial shortage of resources, and a situation wherein health workers are continuously exposed to the virus, which may affect the healthcare system. Vera’s solutions are meant to address and solve the dependency on hospitals and empower front line workers to work efficiently, reducing their risk of contact.

Keeping all needs and requirements of different States in mind, Vera Smart Healthcare plans to introduce TTS and iMASQ across 10 States in India, the immediate plans are to activate Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .