Hyderabad’s Verma selected for u-19 tour of England

Hyderabad: For young Hyderabad Ranji Trophy opener Thakur Tilak Verma, a big opportunity has come to play in England as he has been selected to represent the Indian under-19 team in the one-day tri-series between Bangladesh, India and England. The tournament starts from July 21 in England.

The All-India Junior Selection committee, which met in Surat on Sunday, rewarded Verma a place in the Priyam Garg-led under-19 team after his consistent showing in the junior tournament. He scored 800 runs from six matches. The exciting cricketer struck century in each innings against Rajasthan (147 and 104) and then scored 119 against Karnataka and 104 against Madhya Pradesh in the Cooch Behar tournament. He also slammed 160 in the only under-23 match played against Jharkhand.

Impressed with his performances in the junior tournaments, the Noel David-led Ranji selections committee picked the 18-year-old left-handed opener and gave him the Ranji cap against Andhra at Visakhapatnam before ending the last season with two appearances in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament.

Verma was delighted that he will be touring England. “It is always a great learning experience while playing in England. The ball will seam and swing around. There will also be some bounce on the wicket. It is a big opportunity for me to come good in these tough conditions,’’ said Verma.

Verma added that he is working on his technique. “I have been working on my technique. I have to rotate the strike and it is important to be consistent. It is a long season and I’m ready for the new challenges,’’ he said.

Coach Salam Bayash of Legala Cricket Academy at BHEL, Lingampally, was happy with the progress of Verma. “He impressed in the last season with consistent performance. He is the next big cricketer from Hyderabad. He is hungry for runs. He is a good learner and works very hard at the nets. He is a very focused player. This England tour will be a great learning experience for this young lad,’’ said Bayash.