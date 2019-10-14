Hyderabad’s very own ‘Swiggy delivery girl’

By | Published: 9:47 pm

It is not often that your Swiggy order is delivered to you by a female delivery agent; some of us wouldn’t have even thought of it as a probability. Janani Rao is a 21-year-old Psychology and Mass Communication graduate from Villa Marie College, scooting around in the lanes of Banjara hills, Jubilee Hills and Somajiguda delivering food and more importantly, getting people to warm up to the idea of women taking up jobs which are typically considered male-dominated.

Janani, who says that taking up this challenge was a rather spontaneous move, adds that the main reason for her to get this job was the drive to disprove the social stigma around women taking up such jobs which are considered dangerous. “I didn’t see any women delivering food. It is unconventional and someone had to take the step up and I did,” says the 21-year-old.

Rao also says food delivery, which is thought of as an odd job is a taboo for a lot of people coming from a higher stature in the society. Being educated and coming from a family of corporate employees, the Psychology graduate wants people to be more open to dignity and equality of labour.

On being asked about how people respond to her as the delivery agent assigned to them, Janani says that it has been a positive experience and that majority of the people are surprised to hear from her.

“I get asked a lot of questions; people ask me if Swiggy allows women to take up this job. Lots of people are appreciative, they keep telling me that I’m doing a good job and that it is nice to see women executives delivering food,” she adds.

Explaining how good the response makes her feel, she says that it feels like whatever she has been doing is impacting someone in a good way. Janani, who is looking forward to pursuing a Master’s degree in Psychology, says that her family and friends have been extremely supportive of her decisions and are proud of what she is doing.

Talking about safety for women in the job, she says that Swiggy has taken good measures to keep them secure by providing them with pepper sprays and developing an exclusive safety app which connects them to their emergency contacts.

The 21-year-old says that she would love to interact with at least one of the other female delivery agents in Hyderabad. “From what I have experienced, I found that it is a safe job and it would be exciting to see more and more women taking it up,” says Rao, with a hope that the taboo, the stigma around it fade away.

